Queen opts out of Northern Ireland tour over doctors advice

 
Wednesday October 20, 2021
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 20, 2021
The Queen has decided to cancel her Northern Ireland trip due to medical advice from doctors, Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement.

According to a spokesperson, she has been advised to rest and therefore, decided to opt out of her Northern Ireland tour.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

