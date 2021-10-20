Travis Barker ‘fawning over’ Kourtney Kardashian’s excitement to ‘fly together’: source

Travis Barker is reportedly in awe of Kourtney Kardashian’s excitement to finally travel together by air

Travis Barker recently gushed over the love he has for lady love Kourtney Kardashian and her excitement over ‘finally travelling by air together’.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine.

For those unversed, Travis has avoided air travel for a large number of years now, the reason being his near-death experience on an aeroplane.

The insider told the outlet that while air travel was always "just too traumatic and painful. It wasn't until he started dating Kourtney that he was thinking about it in a more positive way. He felt like he was missing out by not flying. He really wanted to take a trip to Europe with Kourtney."