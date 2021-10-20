Amelia Hamlin subtly supports Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's engagement

The supermodel subtly reacted to Scott Disick's ex getting engaged to Barker

Amelia Hamlin is all hearts over Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker.



The supermodel subtly reacted to Scott Disick's ex getting engaged to Barker and even liked an Instagram photo of theirs.

The photo had been captioned, "LOVE conquers all things,” by the Poosh founder.



Earlier this week, the loved-up couple surprised their fans by announcing that they have gotten engaged.



“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source revealed. “Travis spent forever getting the details right.”

While Kourtney “was very surprised at the timing” of the proposal, the pair had both “talked about their wedding and engagement before,” the insider added.