Madonna shares update about upcoming biopic with fans

Madonna shared a set of selfies in which she was seen perusing a working copy of the screenplay

Madonna shared a set of selfies in which she was seen perusing a working copy of the screenplay

Madonna's fans will very soon be able to take a glimpse at her life's journey in an upcoming biopic of the singer.



The renowned songstress shared an update about the film, revealing she is done working on its script.

Madonna took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a set of selfies in which she was seen perusing a working copy of the screenplay for her upcoming biopic.

"Grateful for the success of Madame, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" Madonna captioned the photos, referering to her recently released Madame X concert documentary.

Although casting for Madonna's biopic has yet to be announced, the Material Girl singer is credited as co-screenwriter, producer and director.