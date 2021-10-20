CEO of Motion Picture Academy to step down in 2023

'The Board of Governors and I are mutually committed to a seamless transition to new leadership,' said CEO Hudson

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that hands out the Academy Awards, said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson would step in 2023 after more than a decade at the helm.



Hudson joined the Academy as CEO in 2011 and will relinquish her post when her contract ends in May 2023. The Academy also announced that a search for Hudson’s successor will soon be underway, and that she will have “a vital role in the transition.”

“After more than ten years and the incredibly successful opening of our new museum, I’ve decided, when this term concludes, it will be time for me to explore other opportunities and adventures as this can hardly be topped,” Hudson said in a statement explaining her decision.

“We’ve achieved so much together that’s been most important to me — our ongoing commitment to representation and inclusion; adapting the Academy into a digitally sophisticated global institution; and creating the world’s premier movie museum that will be the destination of film fans for decades,” Hudson continued.

“The Board of Governors and I are mutually committed to a seamless transition to new leadership. I’m excited for what the future holds, for both the Academy and for me," she added. - Reuters