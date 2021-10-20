Dwayne Johnson gushes over his ‘Jungle Cruise’ co-star Emily Blunt’s take on ‘colossal framework of a human’

Dwayne Johnson fawns over Emily Blunts ‘beautiful waxing words’ on humanity

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media to gush over the “colossal framework of a human” written by Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt.

The Rock fawned over Blunt's take on the "colossal framework of a human" being in an Instagram caption.

In the caption, he started off by referencing the quote itself and wrote, “'First thing everyone notices is that colossal framework of a human, but what’s held inside is this equally oceanic compassion and humility. Blazing charisma but he’s quite shy and introverted. A very interesting and rare mix of really confident and really humble…’ ~ Emily Blunt”

The alter part of the emotional caption read, “Really moved by these beautiful and waxing words from my close friend and ohana, EB”

“I try to lead with humility and practice compassion daily. I got a little bit of confidence and a little bit of charisma and she’s right ~ I do have a loner spirit.”

He concluded by writing, “And I tend to balance out all the above with a glass of [expletive] Thanks again, Toots for these words. I owe you one”.

Check it out below:







