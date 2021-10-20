Dwayne Johnson reveals multitudes to acting: ‘I’m an industrialist, businessman’

Dwayne Johnson highlights the complexities and multitudes of job descriptions on entertainer juggles

Dwayne Johnson recently sat down for a chat and revealed all the hats he’s worn since joining the entertainment industry.

The actor and rapper touched upon it all in a candid social media post that referenced his Vanity Fair article.

The post included a look into the personal definition of an actor and wrote, “I consider myself an industrialist, an entrepreneur and a businessman.”

“I’m in the relationship business. I’m in the customer service business. And I love creating products and brands that have a certain quality to them to deliver to people.”





