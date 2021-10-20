Scott Disick 'full of regrets' after ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Although Kourtney is refusing to speak about Disick, she hopes he will move on

Scott Disick is feeling all kinds of regret over the loss of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who earlier this week, got engaged to Travis Barker.



Although Kourtney is refusing to speak about Disick, she hopes he will move on.

“Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else,” an insider revealed.

The Poosh founder “hopes” Disick will “accept” that she’s marrying fiancé Travis Barker, despite him being “full of regrets."

While the engagement between the two is still “raw,” the reality TV mom wants her ex to pull himself together for the “long-term.”

“She doesn’t want to see him go down a slippery slope, especially now [that] the children are old enough to pick up on these things. Her children come first,” said the insider, adding that Scott is “jealous” of his ex’s romance.

“Kourtney’s moved on and found love with Travis, so she doesn’t care that her family is still friends with Scott,” the source added, noting she hopes her famous siblings can help the Flip it Like Disick star come to his “senses.”