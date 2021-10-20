Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan were then forced to make their appearances at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event virtual

Angelina Jolie faces COVID scare after ‘Eternals’ premiere

Stars of Marvel's freshly-released film, Eternals, were forced into isolation after a possible COVID exposure at the premiere.

Disney issued a statement, saying Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan and more had to go into isolation after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events,” said the company.

The film's leading women were then forced to make their appearances at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event virtual.

Addressing the event, Jolie said: “A lot of times as an actress, you’re that individual strong woman, or you have one sister; you don’t often have this family where you really get to know women and see all the different strengths.”

“Gemma’s grace and elegance and the way she walks through the world. Salma’s motherhood and power, and Lauren’s connection and intelligence. Everybody came as themselves. Maybe there’s something to that, that the characters weren’t as far off [from ourselves],” she added.