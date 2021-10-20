Balochistan CM Jam Kamal refuses to resign, says he has 'come to serve and will stay until the last day' of his tenure

QUETTA: Hours before the submission of a no-confidence motion against the Balochistan chief minister, Balochistan Awami Party Central Organiser Jan Jamali said the "game is over" and that CM Jam Kamal "should leave now", Geo News reported Wednesday.

Disgruntled members of the Balochistan Assembly — including lawmakers from the BAP, CM Kamal's own party, and allied parties will move the no-trust motion in today's assembly session.

On Saturday, an assembly session for a no-confidence motion against CM Kamal had been summoned for today.

Jamali said: "I had told CM Kamal to resign a week ago".

Meanwhile, responding to Jamali's comments, CM Kamal said that "the anti-government alliance has been playing a game in Balochistan for quite a while".

"The current situation is a game for Jamali, but not for me," CM Kamal added.

He said that the anti-government alliances may continue their "games" but that he has "come to serve and will stay until the last day" of his tenure.

Kamal refuses to step down as CM after meeting PM Imran Khan

Kamal refused to step down as the chief minister of Balochistan after he held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan amid the deepening political crisis in the country's largest province on October 14.

Just a day before CM Kamal met with the premier, Provincial Minister Zahoor Buledi had sought the prime minister's intervention into the province's political issues.

Buledi was appointed the acting president of BAP on October 11, but CM Kamal took back his decision to step down from the office a day after.

The same day, the MPAs irked with CM Kamal had submitted a no-confidence motion against him.

A similar move was made back on September 14, when as many as 16 MPAs from the Balochistan Assembly had moved a no-confidence motion against CM Kamal, but it was later denied by the Governor House Secretariat on technical grounds.

As a response, CM Kamal had said that he will not step down from his post on the demand of "12 people”.



“I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people,” he had said.