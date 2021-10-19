Rita Ora shows off her fit figure in chic outfit in new pics from LA trip

Rita Ora makes a leggy display in a blue bikini and sarong in her latest post

Rita Ora mesmerised fans as she shared slew of pictures from her amazing California trip as she extended her stay in Los Angeles.

The 30-year old singer made a leggy display in a blue bikini and sarong in her latest post on Instagram Monday, showcasing her toned figure in the sizzling snap as she lounged on an indoor fire pit.

She completed her laid back look with a black baseball cap and white sandals. In another snap, the star gave a sultry pose in front of a fire with a red ballon in the background.

Rita also gave fans a glimpse of her mouth watering meals, enjoying delicious food while in the states.

The new pics come after Rita Ora teasingly posed in front of Disney frames in a post on Instagram last week, leading many to suspect she was working on her next project.