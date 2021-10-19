Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker all smiles during their first outing after engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step out for the first time Since getting engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spotted for the first time since getting engaged.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, appeared in good spirits as the pair stepped out together on Monday, hours after reaching a new relationship milestone a day earlier.

The Blink-192 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif, on Sunday.

Kourtney looked stunning as she rocked a black hoodie and boots, while carrying a small black purse, her cell phone and a beverage during her first outing with Travis since getting engaged .

Travis wore a white T-shirt underneath a black leather jacket, which he paired with a navy beanie, black jeans and a necklace.

There are reports that Kourtney Kardashian is "ecstatic" to be engaged. She can't wait to marry Travis Barker.

