Leigh-Anne Pinnock defends herself after Nicki Minaj takes dig

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has made it clear that she will not tolerate anyone taking a dig at her.

Amid her 30th birthday party on Saturday, the Little Mix singer tearfully gave a touching speech defending her character.

The speech was seemingly addressing her recent drama with herself, Nicki Minaj and former bandmate Jesy Nelson.

"I’m 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my [expletive] character," she said.

"That's all I care about."

She was standing beside her fiancé, Andre Gray while friends and family applauded her.

This comes after she was bashed by Nicki on Instagram for having "selective outrage" over Jesy, who was accused for black fishing in her new solo single Boyz.

"One more thing, in my story, I just posted your friend, you under her pictures talking about ‘werk?'" Minaj said in a video

"Stop using this fake selective outrage when you guys have personal vendettas against people," she added.