Inside details of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made headlines after they announced their engagement

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question in a gorgeous beachy venue that left the Poosh founder totally surprised.

A source exclusively told E! News about how the magical proposal went down.

"It happened during the sunset at Rosewood Miramar," the source shared.

"They had just got back from NYC and decided to do a day trip to Montecito. Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off."

The insider added that Travis reportedly chose the popular location as "it's one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there."

Regarding Kourtney's reaction, the source said, "[Kourtney] knew the second she walked down the steps and saw the huge floral arrangements, that it was happening."

When they made their way to the center of the roses, the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee and "professed his love for her and thanked her for making him a better person," according to the source.

"It was super emotional and sentimental. Kourtney was so happy and was definitely emotional," the insider said.

"She teared up and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"