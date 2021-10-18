Britney Spears and Sam Asghari spotted riding motorcycles in her driveway in loved up snap

Britney Spears 'is all smiles' riding motorcycles with fiancé Sam Asghari

Britney Spears seemed like she’s on cloud nine when a video of riding motorcycles with her finance Sam Asghari, came into the spotlight.

The Toxic singer can be seen in this snap right after threatening her family with the possible exposer of secrets in future interviews.

She even refused to go any slower and hopped on a scooter to have a blast.

The couple which got engaged last month planned a perfect private weekend where they just kept whizzing along in the driveway, on a Saturday night.

Asghari took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the couple’s mini-adventure, in which both the lovebirds can be seen gleaming with happiness.

Photo Credits: Sam Asghari (Instagram)

Last week, the 39-year-old superstar revealed that she was ‘disgusted’ by the system that didn’t let her ‘take control’ of her life and career for 13 years.

Nevertheless, the teen pop sensation seems ecstatic to have complete control over her ride now.