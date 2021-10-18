Kate Middleton issues heartbreaking plea: ‘Kids are being robbed of futures’

Kate Middleton urges citizens to protect all children that may be robbed of their future

Kate Middleton pleads the people of Earth in a heartbreaking speech highlighting the possibility of every child being ‘robbed of their right to an appropriate future.



Kate issued her statement on the Earthshot Prize Award stage in a 2011 lilac Alexander McQueen dress which was made for her, for the Los Angles BAFTA dinner



There she was quoted saying, "A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nurtures our physical and mental health, and helps feed our families.”

"But for too long, we have neglected our wild spaces. And now we are facing a number of tipping points.”

"If we don’t act now, we will permanently destabilise our planet. And we will rob our children of the future they deserve.”