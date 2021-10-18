Prince Andrew’s lawyers to get Epstein lawsuit overturned on ‘royal’ technicality’

Prince Andrew’s legal team is working to overturn the Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit on a royal technicality

Prince Andrew‘s legal team is reportedly looking to have the entire lawsuit overturned in courts on the basis of a royal formality.



This claim was made last week by a US-based lawyer, Andrew Brettler. He believes the Duke and anyone else associated with Epstein should be absolved from future lawsuits due to a prior agreement made between alleged victim Virginia Giuffre and the accused trafficker.

Ever since the news was released by Prince Andrew, a reference to the word ‘royalty’ has been made’ and some believes this may free the Duke from “any and all potential liability.”

Thus, according to Express, the defence is expected to jump at this finding to nullify Ms Giffre’s claim.