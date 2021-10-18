Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ready to say their vows soon, predicts ex-manager

'They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time,' said JLo's former manager

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are more than ready to tie the knot, after reconciling.



The couple might just walk down the aisle very soon, the songstress' former manager Rob Shuter predicted.

Shuter, who was JLo’s manager from 2003 to 2005 and even penned the couple’s breakup statement, said that it’s the “right time” for the singer, 52, and Ben, 49.

“Ben was the one that got away. When they broke up his demons were a secret,” Rob told the Daily Mail.

“Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and has confronted them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time," he added.

JLo and Affleck called off their engagement in 2004 due to excessive media attention.

They rekindled their romance in April after 17 years, after JLo parted ways with Alex Rodriguez.