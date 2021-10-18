Zooey Deschanel, beau Jonathan reveal quarantine actually brought them closer

Jonathan said he enjoyed quarantine and learning about his new girlfriend's various talents

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott came forth spilling the details about their relationship and how it changed during quarantine.

The couple, while talking to PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Association Awards on Saturday, said they came closer during lockdown.

"When COVID first started I was like, 'OK, we have trampoline time and movie time,'" the New Girl actress revealed.



Scott agreed with Deschanel saying he enjoyed quarantine and learning about his new girlfriend's various talents.

"Look at it this way, I'm stuck with someone who I'm madly in love with who's an amazing chef," he said, noting Deschanel makes a risotto cake that's "to die for."

"I don't know where this has been my whole life but it is amazing," he added.

Scott went on to further reveal that quarantine made him realise how much he loves Deschanel.

"I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated," he said, "and I was like 'what?' So I think I'll hold onto this one."