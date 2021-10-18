Expert reveals Princess Diana's obsession with Camilla began on her wedding day

'Diana wanted to make sure that she clocked Camilla in that congregation so that she could feel comforted'

'Diana wanted to make sure that she clocked Camilla in that congregation so that she could feel comforted'

Princess Diana's compulsive behaviour towards Duchess Camilla began on the day she got married to Prince Charles.



Speaking to Us Weekly, royal commentator Julie Montagu revealed, “I think the fixation was always there in the back of her mind, but of course, I suspect it really started on the wedding day itself,” she shared.

“The fixation started on the wedding day because we know that Diana looked out at the enormous congregation with thousands of people. … And she saw [Camilla], she looked for her and in one sense, it was looking at her saying, ‘Right, he’s mine. I’ve got him,'” the expert added.



Montagu further shared that spotting Camilla in the crowd on her wedding day, was a power move for Diana ahead of her wedding with the Prince of Wales.

“She wanted to make sure that she clocked Camilla in that congregation so that she could feel comforted by the fact that she’s at the vicar and Camilla’s in a pew,” she added.

According to Montagu, Camilla had a constant presence in Diana’s life during the philanthropist’s marriage.



“Camilla was always in that circle at the same parties from the very, very beginning of their marriage until obviously till the demise of their marriage,” she noted. “So she was always there.”