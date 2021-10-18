Drake wins hearts with Certified Lover Boy, tops Billboard 200

 
Monday October 18, 2021
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 18, 2021
Drake mesmerised fans with his music 'The Certified Lover Boy'. The rapper returned to No 1 on the Billboard 200 as of Sunday (October 17).

Drake is now spending a fourth nonconsecutive week at the top, moving 94,000 equivalent album units in the past week. It spent its first three weeks at No. 1 as well, starting in September.

One superstar revealed she has a longtime friendship with Drake, and played him her album over a year ago.

