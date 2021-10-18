Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner enjoy dinner at Nobu during a night out in Malibu

Supermodels Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner wowed in equally cool and sophisticated outfits which included structured jackets and pants.

Justin's sweetheart Hailey, 24, opted for a pop of color while her best pal 25-year-old Kendall kept things low-key in a black leather look.

Hailey sported a light purple pantsuit and paired it with a plush handbag in a deeper purple hue. She lightened up the look with a white shirt worn underneath her blazer and tucked into her pants.

On the other hands, Kendall was seen exiting the Los Angeles haunt in a long, black, leather trench coat that she layered over a white crewneck crop top that showed off a bit of her taut tummy. She rocked black trousers and her dark hair was parted in the center, falling over her shoulders in waves.

Kendall Jenner had on a full face of makeup, complete with blush and a glossy lip, and was seen smiling as she left the popular restaurant with her longtime friend.