Eminem crosses 49 million subscribers on YouTube

Eminem has crossed 49.3 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel.
The Detroit rapper last year released his album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" and several tracks from the album received millions of views on Slim Shady's channel.
The "Lose Yourself" rapper is due to feature in Nas's upcoming album that releases on Friday.
Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, is followed by millions of people on his Twitter and Instagram accounts where he follows back nobody.
