‘Harry Potter’: Late Robin William’s wish to play Lupin was never granted 

As per reports late actor Robin Williams lost out on a role in Harry Potter due to an extremely trivial reason.



For those unversed, Robin was supposed to essay the role of Professor Lupin but could not because apparently he was not British.

In an interview with Total Film, the director of the film Columbus said, “I had a conversation with Robin Williams, who wanted to play Lupin. It was very difficult for me to say ‘It’s all British. There’s nothing I can do.”

On the other hand, years back Williams stated, “There were a couple of parts I would have wanted to play, but there was a ban on [using] American actors. Maybe one day. Say if [Harry] goes to Yale and becomes president.”

The Hollywood legend committed suicide back in 2014 at his home in California after his long battle with lewy disease.

Robin is known for his massive contribution towards the Children’s cinema and also featured in numerous children movies.