Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz heart-broken over loss of pet dog

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz took to social media to pen touching notes for their beloved dog

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were left heart-broken after their beloved dog Frankie sadly passed away.

The grief-stricken couple took to Instagram to share a series of touching snaps with their dear pet.

"I miss you so much my boy. I love you so much," wrote Brooklyn alongside a sad photo of him and Nicola with their faces buried in Frankie's fur.

Brooklyn told his followers: "Frankie was the strongest, kindest dog I’ve ever met. He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad."

Nicola also took to the social media site and shared an emotional post about Frankie telling fans her heart was "shattered" by the loss.

"My heart is shattered. My angel frankie has gone to heaven and I can’t fathom the idea of not being able to kiss his face one more time," she wrote.

"Every room he walked into everyone ran to him. His energy was so pure and full of happiness. He was the kindest dog I’ve ever met.

"The fact I got to be his mom is one of the proudest things I can say. I miss him so much, my heart will never be the same without him here on earth.

"I love you so much frankie and I know I’ll see you again one day. Thank you for loving me."



