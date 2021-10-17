Britney Spears’ aunt calls out Jamie Spears for abusing his power within the singer’s conservatorship

Britney Spears’ aunt slams Jamie Spears’ conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears’ aunt recently called out Jamie Spears for trying to allegedly abuse his position of power in Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

The singer’s aunt addressed her thoughts on the barbaric treatment during her interview on Good Morning Britain.

There she was quoted saying, "He's barbaric. I mean, who gets to do that to someone? She was just manipulated and used. And he wants to say he protected her? No, he caged her."

She believes Jamie "swooped in at the perfect moment, when [Britney] was at her most vulnerable, to take control.”

“I don’t think he was the hero. I think that he manipulated the situation and that he has benefitted from the situation for over a decade."

She also went on to say, "I don’t know if he could be prosecuted for anything, but he needs to be held accountable.”

However, she is not sure "what anyone could have done" to prevent the alleged abuse. But "I know this — if [Britney's mother] Lynne could have done anything, she would have.”