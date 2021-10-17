Vanessa Bryant forced to undergo psychiatric test in LA county lawsuit

The LA county reportedly want to make sure that Vanessa Bryant is going through the emotional trauma that she claims to be in her lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant will undergo a psychiatric test in a bid to determine if she is emotionally tormented over photos of the crash site where her husband and daughter died.

The test is being conducted after she claimed that photos of the plan crash site, that killed her husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Giana Bryant, caused her emotional distress.

A judge has ruled that she must take the test by force after County attorneys want her, and others suing them, to prove the emotional trauma that she claims to be going through in her lawsuit.

As per court documents obtained by USA Today, the County want to determine if the emotional trauma isn’t simply because of the loss of their loved ones rather than the photos circulating among L.A. County Sheriff's deputies, firefighters and others.

The County's legal filing reportedly reads, "Despite putting their mental condition front and center in this case, Plaintiffs refuse to submit to independent medical examinations (IMEs)."

They add ... "The County brings this motion to compel IMEs of the Plaintiffs, which are necessary to evaluate the existence, extent and nature of Plaintiffs’ alleged emotional injuries. Plaintiffs cannot claim that they are suffering from ongoing depression, anxiety and severe emotional distress and then balk at having to support their claims."