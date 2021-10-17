Duchess Camilla accused of pulling ‘mafia thug move’ in note to Princess Diana

Duchess Camilla called out over ‘mafia thug move’ against Princess Diana via handwritten notes

Duchess Camilla has come under fire for allegedly planning a ‘mafia thug move’ against Princess Diana via handwritten notes.



This news has been brought to light by a royal journalist, writer and broadcaster Bidisha Mamata.

She admitted during the CNN series titled, Diana, “Camilla Parker Bowles left Diana a note saying 'Such exciting news. Love to see the engagement ring'."

She dubbed it a “power move” and went on to say, "That's like a real mafia thug move. That's so Mean Girls it's unbelievable. That's a power move right there."

Even former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also weighed in on the fractures of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

According to The Mirror admitted, “In Diana’s own words, she told me any marriage Prince Charles might have made could never be as strong as the relationship he had with Camilla. And that’s what she was battling with from the outset.”