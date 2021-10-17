Peacemaker is created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn

John Cena brings out 'work place' comedy with Peacemaker trailer: Watch Here

John Cena is all set to play the Peacemaker in DC Extended Universe's spin off.

The 44-year-old will be seen as the dance-loving superhero in the project that premieres January 13 on HBO Max.



Peacemaker is created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn.



In an earlier interview, executive producer of the show a, Matt Miller, called Peacemaker as “workplace comedy” during the panel because of his heavy-loaded comedy.



