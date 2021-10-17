John Cena brings out 'work place' comedy with Peacemaker trailer: Watch Here 

 
Sunday October 17, 2021
Peacemaker is created and written by the film's director, James Gunn

October 17, 2021
John Cena  is all set to play the Peacemaker in DC Extended Universe's spin off. 

The 44-year-old  will be seen as the  dance-loving superhero   in the project that premieres January 13 on HBO Max. 

Peacemaker is  created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn.

In an earlier interview, executive producer of the show  a, Matt Miller, called Peacemaker as  “workplace comedy” during the panel because of  his heavy-loaded comedy.


