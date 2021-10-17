Angelina Jolie so ‘inspired’ by young people who fight for human rights

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has said that she was so inspired by the young people around the world who are on the front lines of the struggle for human rights.
Taking to Instagram, the Eternals actor, who is also a special envoy for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, posted a series of photos from a recent signing event, during which several children were pictured with her.
The Oscar winner actress said in the caption “I’m so inspired by young people around the world who are on the front lines of the struggle for human rights. From protecting the environment to fighting inequality and discrimination, they are stepping in to do the work adults should but so far have failed to do.”
Jolie continued “And in refugee camps and conflict areas globally, children are bearing the burden of the consequences of those bad decisions.”
“When children and young people have the agency, power and knowledge to speak up, they can change the lives of both young people and adults, helping to achieve a more equal society,” the actress added.
“That is the message of our new book, Know Your Rights and Claim them, which was written in consultation with young activists around the world - and is for them, and all the many young people fighting for their rights globally,” Angelina Jolie concluded.
‘Know Your Rights’ was released first in the United Kingdom in September and, in early October in the United States and other countries.
