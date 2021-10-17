Britney Spears comes all guns blazing against her family with new warning

Pop star Britney Spears is lashing out at her family once again and this time, the singer has stepped forth with a subtle warning.
The Toxic crooner, 39, hinted on Instagram that she is filled to the brim with sordid stories regarding her family during her 13-year conservatorship.
“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me!!!” she wrote.
On October 5, the singer uploaded an Instagram post in which she had blasted her family, saying: “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different [from you] so they can [expletive] with you !!!!”
