 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Sean Penn's third wife files for divorce

Sean Penn married Leila George 15 months ago

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 16, 2021
Sean Penns third wife files for divorce

Sean Penn has parted ways with his third wife   Leila George, a 29-year-old Australian actress.

According to reports, the Penn,  61 Leila split 15 months after their marriage.

Leila had filed the divorce papers at Los Angeles County Superior Court, just over a year since the couple married, according to celebrity website TMZ.

Sean Penns third wife files for divorce

They first met in 2016 on the set of film The Last Face, and dated for four years before marrying in a private ceremony at their family home last year.

The couple do not have any children together. Penn has been married three times before, first to pop superstar Madonna from 1985-1989 and then to House of Cards and Forrest Gump actress Robin Wright.

More From Entertainment