Dwayne Johnson sheds light on what ‘never fails’ to make him emotional

Dwayne Johnson sheds light on the one thing that never fails to get him emotional.

The actor-turned-rapper weighed in on all in a candid interview with Vanity Fair.

There, he was quoted saying, “I could think about my babies and get emotional.”

“I can think about my babies, and hear old, traditional songs from the islands, Samoan songs, Hawaiian songs. They’ll get me emotional. So yeah, there are [a] handful of things that will get me emotional.”

