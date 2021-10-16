Adele addresses ‘hard’ album 30 release: ‘I lost sight of what a gift it is’

Adele recently took to social media and addressed how ‘hard’ it was to release the 30 album release.

The singer turned to Instagram to highlight her struggles and admitted, "I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it."

"I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people's that I loved, discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever."

"It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to me own bloody songs as I was writing them."

Before concluding she added, “... But yeah, it was bloody hard work to make. I was singing things I didn't even realize I was feeling or thinking.”