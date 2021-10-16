Britney Spears wishes she 'lived in another country’: ‘The system’s disgusting’

Britney Spears ways on his desire to live in another country because ‘‘the system here is disgusting’

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and addressed her desire to completely move away because ‘the system’s disgusting’ here.

The star shared it all in a recent Instagram post caption that read, "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!"

She also added, "The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it's creepy !!!!"

"And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy !!!"





She concluded by adding, “I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!"





