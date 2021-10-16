Britney Spears ‘celebrating Christmas early’ after tumultuous conservatorship battle

Britney Spears recently took to social media and admitted that she intends to find a way to ‘celebrate Christmas early’ and ‘find more joy’ in the mundane after a long conservatorship battle.
The singer made her intentions known in an Instagram post that she captioned with the words, "For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!" she continued. "I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"
"I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it's been 13 years !!!!"
Hence, "I'm celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!!" she explained. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!"
"In the meantime … I'm staying clear of the business which is all I've ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all !!!"
