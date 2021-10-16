Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's decade-long marriage ends as they settle divorce

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have finally agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three sons, Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and five-year-old Journey as their decade-long marriage comes to an end.



Fox filed for divorce in November 2020, six months after Brian revealed the couple had separated after ending decade long marriage.

According to California law, anything acquired during it would be a 50/50 split between the two parties The legal documents do not contain information about child and spousal support but there is a reference to a settlement which was agreed upon that was not filed with the court.

Fox and Green started dating in 2004 and married in Maui years later in 2010. Fox filed for divorce in November 2020, six months after Brian revealed the couple had separated.

They have both since moved on with Green dating Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess and the actress with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.