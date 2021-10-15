'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Hollywood crews

American actress Juliette Lewis on Friday issued a statement saying she stands with Behind-the-scenes workers on Hollywood films and television shows who announced to launch a nationwide strike next week unless contract talks with producers are resolved
Melissa Benoist, the American actress best known for her role as "Supergirl", also shared Juliette statement to her Instagram stories to show solidarity with the protesters.
f no agreement is reached by 12:01 a.m. PDT on Oct. 18, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, including camera operators and make-up artists, will launch a work stoppage threatening to devastate major studios, IATSE President Matthew Loeb said.
