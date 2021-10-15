'The Batman': Trailer for Robert Pattinson film to release on Saturday

'The Batman' will release in 2022

Days before the official trailer for "The Batman" is released director Matt Reeves Shared a sneak peek from the highly anticipated new trailer for his film .

"Good Morning, from Gotham City… Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday," he captioned the Batman's photo on Instagram.





According to the director, the trailer for the highly anticipated film featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman would release on Saturday.

"The Batman" is expected to release in March 2022.