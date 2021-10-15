'The Batman': Trailer for Robert Pattinson film to release on Saturday

 
Friday October 15, 2021
Web Desk
October 15, 2021
Days before the official trailer for "The Batman" is released director  Matt Reeves   Shared a sneak peek from the highly anticipated new trailer for his film .

"Good Morning, from Gotham City… Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday," he captioned the Batman's photo on Instagram.


According to the director, the trailer for the highly anticipated film featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman would release on Saturday.

"The Batman" is expected to release in March 2022.

