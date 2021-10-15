Cinemas, shrines open doors to fully vaccinated individuals after NCOC loosens curbs

The latest changes in restrictions will come into force from October 16 and will stay in place until Oct 31

Photo — Nueplex Cinemas

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that fully vaccinated individuals are now allowed to visit cinemas and shrines, Geo News reported Friday.

The NCOC made the decision during a meeting headed by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, aimed at reviewing the coronavirus situation in Pakistan as compared to the level of vaccination in each district.

The forum urged people to get vaccinated, considering it a national obligation.

Easing the curbs in place, the body abolished the mandatory weekly one-day closure, allowing businesses to operate seven days a week.



A statement issued by the NCOC said that the decision to lift the restriction of safe-days has been made keeping in view the decline in the spread of the virus and the ongoing vaccination drives in the country.

Moreover, the restriction pertaining to the number of guests at indoor weddings has been eased, with 300 guests now allowed instead of the previous 200.

Outdoor weddings and events can now have 500 guests.

The latest changes in restrictions will come into force from October 16 and remain imposed till October 31.

The restrictions will be reviewed in an NCOC meeting on October 28.