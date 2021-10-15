Queen Elizabeth II forced to give up favourite drink for health reasons

Queen Elizabeth II's doctors have instructed her to omit on thing from her life for health reasons .
According to sources, she is advised against enjoying her favourite evening drink so that she remains her fittest in the upcoming Jubilee celebrations.
As per Vanity Fair, advisors have asked her to skip her evening martini so that she is in top form.
"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,” the source said.
"It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures."
Meghan Markle ended her acting career after she married Prince Harry
The Global Investment Summit is being hosted by the UK Government on 19th October 2021.
Howie Mandel had left fans concerned after he fainted at a coffee shop
Addison Rae takes to Twitter to share that she has been banned from TikTok
'Kurulus:Osman' has returned for the season 3
Experts believe Harry, Meghan Markle are on the road towards becoming the ‘world’s richest personal brand’