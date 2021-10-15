



Lordes Leon lashes out at her mom Madonna’s ‘controlling’ nature

Lordes Leon called out her mother Madonna for being an extremely ‘ dominant, overprotective and strict parent as she revealed the details in a chat.



Lordes always wanted to be an independent girl both emotionally and financially.

In a talk with BFF Debi Mazar for Interview MagazineThursday, the model said, "My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life.”

The 25 year old added, “I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."

"We don’t get any handouts in my family.Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this. Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you."

She elaborated, "My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks, That’s not what I want people to remember me by. It’s not real."

Leon wished to earn a living by practising other talents rather than just walking the ramp and modeling away repeatedly.

One of the ways in which Leon finally found independence was by paying for her own college fee and accommodation in New York City despite Madonna’s billionaire status.