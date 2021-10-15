Prince Harry may use Lilibet christening struggle in new memoir: report

Experts are currently worried that Prince Harry may choose to share Lilibet christening struggles in his new memoir.



Royal and entertainment reporter Neil Sean brought this fear to light.

He expressed these concerns while speaking on YouTube and there he was quoted saying, "What some senior royals are concerned about is the fact that, if Harry and Meghan were to return for a christening, would this then make another chapter in that forthcoming tell-all memoir?"

"It would make perfect sense if you think about it because this would give them a story, good or bad. How well they were treated if they were treated well at all, or how in fact did the day go.”

Before concluding he added, "The other side of the coin is that senior members of the British Royal Family don't want to be part of that book."