Gordon Ramsay's wife remembers their late son whom they lost in miscarriage

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana Ramsay has left fans heartbroken when she revealed that they lost their son Rocky in a miscarriage back in 2016.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt tribute for mark what would have been his fifth birthday.
Amid Baby Loss Awareness Week, the 47-year-old said that she has always thought about her son since losing him when she was five months pregnant.
"If all had gone as we hoped yesterday 14/10/21 would have been our little boy Rocky’s 5th birthday, the day he was due not the day he was actually born when he was too little to survive," she wrote in the caption.
"Not a day goes by when we don’t think of him, but, it wasn’t meant to be
"We have gone on to be blessed and will be eternally grateful, but shall always remember our angel baby with a heart bursting with love and many many tears x #babylossawarenessweek @gordongram," she concluded.
Take a look:
