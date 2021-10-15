Drake gushes over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV drop: ‘One of my best friends in the world’

Drake shows off his love for Adele on the day of her brand new track release for Easy On You.
The singer showcased his praise and adoration for the release on Instagram Stories.
He screen-grabbed a picture from Adele’s latest photoshoot and even added a caption that read, “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single [smile emoji] @adele [heart heart heart emoji] WOIIIIIIII”. (sic)
For those unversed, Easy on You is a piano-backed emotional song where Adele can be heard belting the words, "Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me."
It is part of her fourth studio album release titled 30 and dropped just last Thursday.
