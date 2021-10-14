America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel rushed to hospital after collapsing

Howie Mandel was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, California on Wednesday.
The America's Got Talent judge was going for coffee with his wife Terry and some friends when he suddenly passed out and fell inside the coffee shop.
Paramedics were immediately called to help Howie before he was rushed to hospital for checks to be done.
The Los Angeles Fire Department also arrived to assist the Canadian comedian and Howie was able to sit up before he was taken to a hospital at Tarzana, California.
Howie was reportedly a regular at the coffee shop and it is believed that customers there were shocked when he collapsed.
Doctors are now running tests on Howie in hospital and sources have told the US site that low blood sugar may have been the cause of him fainting.
Howie showed he had been in hospital with a TikTok video after he had undergone a colonoscopy.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken the role of "impact partners"
The couple will take on a new role as "impact partners," the firm Ethic
Elton John will not be attending late Diana's memorial ceremony
William Shatner was joined by Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen
Squid Game has become the most popular Netflix series launch ever
The recording of "30" began three years ago, she wrote on Twitter, at a time when her life was "a maze of absolute...