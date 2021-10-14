Elton John beats Elvis, Cliff Richard and Michael Jackson to become first with UK Top 10 singles

Elton John has become the first artist with UK Top 10 singles in six different decades.

John has beaten Elvis, Cliff Richard and Michael Jackson for longevity at the top end of the charts with Cold Heart – a collaboration with Dua Lipa remixed by Pnau.

The song Cold Heart, which mashes up previous John hits Sacrifice (a 1990 No 1), Kiss the Bride, Where’s the Shoorah and Rocket Man, went to No 4 in September and is on course to knock Ed Sheeran off the No 1 spot this week.



The singer's last Top 10 hit was Step Into Christmas, a hit from 1973 that has proved resurgent in the Top 40 during each festive period since streaming figures started counting towards chart placements. It hit No 10 on the final chart of 2020.

His Top 10 hits of the 2000s were generally collaborations – with the likes of Blue, Chipmunk and, posthumously, Tupac – or old songs revitalised by placements on adverts.

' Are You Ready for Love' became his fifth UK No 1 after it soundtracked a Sky Sports spot for the 2003-04 football season. The exception was I Want Love, an original song from his 2001 album Songs from the West Coast.