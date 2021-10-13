Henry Cavill shares new 'The Witcher' look

Henry Cavill on Wednesday took to Instagram to confirm that the second season of 'The Witcher" is releasing on December 17, 2021.



The first season of the hit Netflix show consisted of eight episodes and was released in its entirety on December 20, 2019.

It was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher saga.

The second season, consisting of eight episodes, is scheduled to be released on December 17. In September 2021, Netflix announced that the series had been renewed for a third season.



