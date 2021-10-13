Zendaya humbly recalls time she wore retail clothes to red carpet

Zendaya shares that she felt "cool" wearing unknown brands to the big event

It is no secret that Zendaya has served some iconic looks but it came from humble beginnings.

Speaking to InStyle, the 25-year-old opened up about various aspects of her style as she was kicking off her career.

At one point she shared a look that she proudly pulled off wearing just retail store items.

While she was not donned in brand labels she still felt very cool.

"When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she said.

She shared that she took her time at the event as a learning experience and still remembers what she has learned at the function.

"To this day, I think that's really all that matters. Then you know you're doing the right thing," she expressed.

Take a look:



