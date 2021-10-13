BTS Jimin shares his heartfelt gratitude for the birth of every ARMY around the globe

BTS Jimin shares his heartfelt gratitude for the birth of every ARMY around the globe

BTS’ Jimin thanks parents of ARMYs for ‘providing us with such an existence’

BTS’ Jimin has won the hearts of every ARMY, and possibly every parent across the globe.



His comments about the birth of every ARMY being a blessing since it is due to them that “I’ve been able to feel a lot of feelings.”

The singer shared his note of gratitude during his birthday Livestream on the VLive app.

There he was quoted saying, “You guys keep thanking my parents for giving birth to me, I also want to thank ARMYs' parents for giving birth to you guys, for providing us with such an existence, due to them I've been able to feel a lot of feelings & emotions I didn't feel before”.

During the course of it all, he added, “We seven members who all had different personalities, suddenly one day the existence called 'ARMY' came to us. As time goes on, our relationship grows deeper, and I miss you guys”.





